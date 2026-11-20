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IMAGE: Prince William rides an electric tuk-tuk as Kate, takes the pillion seat, while arriving to meet this year's Earthshot Prize finalists at the Bandra Worli Sea Link Promenade in Mumbai, November 17, 2026 Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS

Princeand, the princess of Wales, are so happy with their trip to Mumbai that they have decided that it will be the template for future royal trips.Gone are the days when William's grandparents and parents would spend weeks in a country, schmoozing with the populace.Will and Kate want 'purposeful travel' that delivers 'real results'.The two-and-a-half days they spent in Mumbai this week, a royal aide said, was 'particularly special' for the prince and princess.'The prince and princess want their overseas travel to have purpose, meaning and impact. It's about building stronger relationships, creating opportunities for collaboration and supporting projects that deliver real results,', William's private secretary, said.It has now been revealed that for the Earthshot gala in Mumbai on Tuesday, William and Kate worked with, who has 85 million followers on Instagram.Also after he met with Prime Minister, William announced a a five-year programme to provide personal accident and life insurance to 10,000 temporary rangers across seven Indian states through his United for Wildlife organisation.'Day and night, India's wildlife rangers stand on the front line of protecting this precious wildlife,' William said. 'They patrol remote forests, endure difficult conditions and face significant dangers, all in service of safeguarding nature for future generations.''The prince and princess have had a thoroughly enjoyable time in India. They've been incredibly touched by the warmth of the welcome they've received,' Patrick said.'It's been wonderful for them to return together after ten years; they were incredibly inspired by the people they met. They leave with very happy memories and a real enthusiasm for building on the connections they've made with the next generation.'