11:35

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, November 20, 2026. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters





Then, the presidential party -- which included White House staff, officials from other branches of the US government and corporate sultans like Tim Cook, Jenson Huang, Elon Musk etc -- deposited their burner phones, gifts etc -- all of which were deemed suspicious and likely conduits to Chinese intelligence -- in a container before they boarded Air Force One.



The press pool were not asked then to do likewise (presumably, American spooks deemed scribes as less likely to be compromised by China's Ministry of State Security), which was why journos found what happened after Shenzen strange.



One theory was that Trump was going to meet Kim Jong Un, the North Korean tyrant, on the way back and didn't want word of it to get through to the world.



Since Trump didn't meet Kim, did the CIA discover after Beijing in May that the MSS had in fact hacked into some journalists's phones to secure information?





-- REDIFF NEWS

Why were reporters traveling on Air Force One asked to give their phones to security after they boarded the presidential plane on the way back to the States from Shenzen, China?The journos were told it was a security requirement, reminiscent of what happened to the folks who traveled withto Beijing in May.