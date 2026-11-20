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Sculpture of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Photo: ANI Photo

'Through this collaboration with B4 Makers Studios, we aim to create a truly grand theatrical experience that brings this remarkable chapter of history to audiences in a powerful and memorable way.'





Maharaja Ranjit Singh (1780-1839), popularly known as Sher-e-Punjab, was the founder of the Sikh empire.



A visionary military leader and astute statesman, he united the warring Sikh misls (confederacies) and established a powerful kingdom with Lahore as its capital.



Known for his courage, secular outlook and administrative abilities, he built a formidable army, modernised his military with the help of European officers and expanded his empire across Punjab, Kashmir and parts of present-day Pakistan and Afghanistan.



The producers have not revealed the cast nor who will direct the film.





--REDIFF MOVIES

Katha Studios and B4 Makers Studios have joined hands to bring to the big screen the biopic of Maharaja, celebrating the legendary ruler's life and legacy.'Maharaja Ranjit Singhji's life and legacy offer an extraordinary canvas for cinematic storytelling. His journey, leadership and contribution to history deserve to be presented in a manner that does justice to his stature,' said, Founder, Katha Studios.