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Photograph: Kind courtesy Margo Martin/X.com









-- REDIFF NEWS

Guess who US president, Donald Trump met in the Philippines when he was in Manila earlier this week, before heading to China?Imelda Marcos.The wife of Ferdinand Marcos and yes, the lady known for her plethora of shoes, some 3,000 in all varieties, designer labels and rainbow colours. The Marcos were notorious for controlling a then-impoverished Philippines through martial rule from 1972 to 1981, while leading an extravagant, wasteful life. She and her husband hold the Guinness World Record for the Greatest Robbery of a Government.Imelda is the mother of current president Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Romualdez Marcos Jr.Imelda knows Trump from way back. They would run into each other at dos in the Big Apple -- they partied together -- when Trump was active on the New York social circuit and the Marcos had been exiled to the US (Hawaii actually) after Ferdinand was deposed in 1986 by the People Power Revolution that brought Corazon Aquino to power in the Philippines.Trump was received, last Tuesday, at Malacanang Palace, with full military honours and a red carpet was rolled out, and Bongbong organised that he receive an order of famous Filipino fried chicken from a popular local fast food place, given Trump's penchant for junk food.Trump patted Imelda on meeting her, saying 'We love you'. And she blew him a kiss. She was wearing red shoes.Later in his speech to Asian leaders he was full of praise for all the Marcos and said, 'I just don't wanna date myself, but I knew your parents very well, and told Bong Bong that he had 'good genetics'.Imelda, now 97, has met three other US presidents in her heyday -- Lyndon B Johnson, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.