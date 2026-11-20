10:04

IMAGE: Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah with Indian Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela at Singha Durbar in Kathmandu, November 18, 2026. Photograph: @IndiaInNepal X/ANI Photo





-- REDIFF NEWS

Nepal and India will unveil a joint vision document for bilateral partnership during Prime Minister's visit to India, therevealed on Friday.'The proposed 10-point document, which is in its final stages of preparation, is based on the concept of '' (Prosperous Nepal, Developed India),' theadded.'Like what we did in the energy sector, where India has committed to importing 10,000 megawatts of electricity over 10 years, we are working to set targets in other areas as well,' a minister in the Shah cabinet told the'We will set goals, priorities and targets in each specific area so that both sides can see concrete progress,' the minister told theBalendra Shah, Nepal's Foreign Ministerand Indian Ambassador to Nepaldiscussed the vision document at their meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.The document will be released along with the communique expected after Shah's meeting with Prime MinisterShah will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday, November 22, afternoon and return to Kathmandu on Monday, November 23, evening.