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Applying the "pay and recover" principle, it directed the insurer to deposit the compensation and interest and recover it from the car owner.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded a combined compensation of Rs 1.14 crore to the families of two men killed in a road accident about six years ago.In its order on Thursday, the tribunal ordered the insurer to pay first and recover the amount from the owner of the vehicle involved in the accident.Ganesh Bhagwan Darade (33) and Vijay Valmik Sonawane (34) were standing by a road in the Kalyan area when a recklessly driven car rammed into a parked vehicle and struck them in December 2020. Both succumbed to the injuries they suffered due to the accident.While the car owner, Sunil Waghmare, did not appear and faced ex parte proceedings, the insurer alleged that the other vehicle had been negligently parked, blamed the deceased for the accident and claimed that the driver of the offending car did not possess a valid driving licence.Rejecting the plea of negligence against the deceased and the other vehicle, the tribunal noted that the insurance company's witness was not present at the spot and that the chargesheet had been filed against the car driver.Taking into account the victim's income and age, tribunal member R V Mohite awarded Rs 66.7 lakh to the kin of Darade and Rs 48.01 lakh and ordered that 9 per cent interest be paid annually on the amount from the date of the claim petitions.However, the Tribunal held that the car driver did not hold a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.