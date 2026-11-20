12:03

Photograph: Kind courtesy AaronVT/Instagram





The collection includes a two-tone Rolls-Royce Phantom and two Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II SUVs, with their combined value estimated at over Rs 50 crore.



The actual amount could vary and exceed Rs 50 crore depending on the customisations selected by the family.



The highlight is the two-tone Rolls-Royce Phantom, which features a gold Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet mascot, described as India's most expensive Phantom.





-REDIFF NEWS

A Navi Mumbai-based family has grabbed the headlines after taking delivery of three Rolls-Royce cars together estimated to cost over Rs 50 crore.This is so far, one of India's most expensive single-day car delivery.Aaron Vicky Thomas, associated with EV Homes, posted a series of photographs on Instagram exhibiting his recent luxury buy.