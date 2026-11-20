17:48

The Delhi police prohibited operation of drones, paragliders, hang-gliders and other unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport sub-division for 60 days, citing the possibility of terrorist attacks using such devices.



The prohibitory order, issued by Pradeep Kumar Meena, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Palam sub-division, IGI Airport), came into effect on November 18 and will remain in force till January 16, 2027.



According to the order, frequent reports based on credible information suggest that terrorists may plan to carry out attacks using UAS.



"The use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including drones, paragliders, aero-models, etc., by members of the public is prohibited since it can be very hazardous to aviation safety and also poses a serious security threat of terrorist air attack," the order stated.



The order said the safety and security of government and public property, as well as human lives, are matters of serious concern, necessitating immediate preventive measures to deter operation of such devices.