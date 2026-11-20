



Among other things, a grant to Jehangir Hospital, chaired by Jehangir HC Jehangir, is learnt to be on the agenda. Jehangir is a trustee at Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) -- another core shareholder of Tata Sons.





Tata Trusts, of which SDTT and SRTT are key entities, is the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake.



-- Nivedita Mookerji, Business Standard

It is learnt that approval of grants would be discussed at Friday's meeting of the trustees, including Chairman Noel Tata, Vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh and two others -- Bhaskar Bhat and Neville Tata (Noel Tata's son).