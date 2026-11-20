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Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday condemned repeated attacks on commercial vessels, particularly those involving Indian seafarers, and reviewed the situation to strengthen maritime safety and security measures as the ministry tracks nine India-flagged or Indian-interest vessels in the west of the Strait of Hormuz.



"We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on commercial vessels, particularly those involving Indian seafarers, in various parts of the world," Sonowal said in a statement.



"Such incidents pose a serious threat to the safety and security of seafarers, disrupt maritime trade and undermine the stability of global supply chains," the minister said.



Sonowal said that he has directed the authorities to step up advisories and coordination with the ministry of external affairs, Indian diplomatic missions, maritime stakeholders and relevant international agencies to ensure prompt assistance and effective response in the event of any incident involving Indian-flagged vessels or Indian seafarers.



The ministry is monitoring nine vessels, India-flagged or of Indian interest, in the Persian Gulf region west of the Strait of Hormuz. A total of 86 transits of the strait have been made by India-flagged vessels or those carrying cargo bound for India.