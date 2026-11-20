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Sonia Gandhi. Pic: Congress/ANI Video Grab





-- REDIFF NEWS

A Sikh family that claims to have purchased Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's ancestral home in Lusiana, Italy, has plans to turn it into a museum showcasing her early life and family, reportsSukhdev Singh Kang says he bought the six-room house in the Italian village in which Sonia was born on December 9, 1946, and has even put up a board outside the property identifying it as 'Indian House, Place of birth, December 9, 1946, SoniaGandhi,' thereports.Kang lives with his son and daughter in Brescia, an hour's drive from Lusiana, and bought the house in 2020 for an undisclosed sum. With Sonia Gandhi's memoirsmaking waves, he feels this is the right time to convert the property into a museum.He says he has procured all the necessary permissions to go ahead with the project.Kang, who is on a visit to India currently, spoke toin Amritsar about wanting to meet the Gandhis.'We want to meet Sonia Gandhi and her children, to learn more about the family's story and understand which personal belongings and other articles could be displayed in the museum. We want visitors to a glimpse of her family background and early life,' Kang told. 'We are proud owners of Sonia Gandhi's house. It is their family home, and we are ready to hand over the keys whenever they wish to come.'Kang also added that they organise a function every year on Sonia Gandhi's birthday.