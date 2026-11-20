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Photograph: Kind courtesy Claudia Sheinbaum/Instagram





-- REDIFF NEWS

The president of Mexico,won big in the popularity stakes, among leaders attending the APEC, when she flew 21 hours to be at the summit in Shenzhen.And that was not all: She came by economy class.Pics of her taking selfies with other travellers at Mexico City airport, before leaving, have gone viral.No frills for this lady: Sheinbaum stepped off an airport shuttle bus, wearing a blue embroidered pant suit, on arrival in China and was solemnly welcomed by Chinese officials.On social media she was toasted -- hearts went out to 'Mi Presidenta' and comments like: 'No waste of public funds here ()'... That's practising what you preach ()... 'Queen yet so humble'... 'And yet she managed to look amazingly fresh'.