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In a setback for the Congress ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, Hardial Singh Kamboj, a two-time former MLA from Rajpura and sitting co-chairperson of the party's manifesto committee for the 2027 polls, joined the BJP along with his supporters on Thursday.



Kamboj and his supporters were inducted into the BJP fold at Punjab BJP headquarters here in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon.



The BJP leaders claimed that switching over of leaders from other outfits reflects growing disillusionment with the Congress and faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda.



A Punjab BJP statement said that Kamboj is a seasoned legislator who represented Rajpura in 2012 and 2017. He secured the second-highest victory margins for the Congress across Punjab on both occasions.



Kamboj has served for 20 years as Patiala Rural District Congress president (1998-2018), All India Congress Committee (AICC) member, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary, chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party (minister of state rank) and chairman of the Punjab Warehousing Corporation, said Kamboj.