17:22

On Friday, benchmark equity indices ended sharply higher bucking a weak trend in the global markets.





Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 83,919.71. During the day, it surged 1,016.21 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 84,037.96.





The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 25,800.60.





So far this month, the Sensex has gained 9,460.18 points, or 12.70 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 2,747.5 points, or 11.91 per cent.





From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed 3.08 per cent, HDFC Bank 3.02 per cent, Maruti 2.88 per cent, UltraTech Cement 2.75 per cent, Bajaj Finance 2.47 per cent and ICICI Bank 2.22 per cent.





Titan, Tata Steel, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.





The BSE MidCap Select index was up 0.59 per cent, while SmallCap Select index dipped 0.02 per cent.





On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark has jumped 2,327.26 points, or 2.85 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 656.3 points, or 2.61 per cent.





In the previous session, the Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at 83,021.75. The Nifty climbed 286.35 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 25,514.30.