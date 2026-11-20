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With Friday's increase of 67 paise, the unit has logged a sharp appreciation of over 1.6 percent in the past five back-to-back sessions since the closing level of 94.19 against the greenback recorded on November 13.

The rupee sustained its ascending order for the fifth consecutive session on Friday to settle 65 paise higher at 92.67 (provisional) against the US dollar, closing above the 93 level for the first time in over seven months following uninterrupted inflow of foreign funds and a domestic stock rally.Forex analysts attributed the rupee's strength to foreign institutional investors' unabated chase for higher returns amid a weaker American currency and waning AI-related stock rallies in the US and markets like Taiwan and South Korea.Lower crude oil prices and a weak dollar also supported the Indian currency, they said.Foreign investors pumped in Rs 84,290 crore in Indian equities over nine trading sessions in November 2-13, marking a strong comeback after two consecutive months of net outflows, according to depository data.The latest inflows came after net withdrawals of Rs 34,843 crore in October and Rs 35,861 crore in September.With the latest inflows, cumulative FPI outflows from Indian equities have narrowed to around Rs 2.1 lakh crore in 2026 from nearly Rs 3 lakh crore a few weeks ago.At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 93.25 and touched an intraday high of 92.65, climbing above the 93 level for the first time since April 10, when it closed at 92.83 against the US dollar.On Thursday, the Indian currency settled 9 paise higher at 93.32 against the US dollar.