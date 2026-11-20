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IMAGE: People identified as members of the uncontacted Awa indigenous group appear at a location in Arariboia Indigenous Territory, Maranhao State, Brazil. Photograph: Kind courtesy Guajajara Community via Survival International/Handout/Reuters





India needs to be alert to these dangers too, considering we are home several kinds of endangered tribes.





-- REDIFF NEWS

Why are isolated Brazilian tribals, who live deep in the Amazon forest, seeking food from the government?Though historic, it's not a positive sign. Non-profits are worried and are raising red flags.The Awa tribe has lived for centuries in a strongly insular manner, self-sufficient, only within their own little stronghold, not making contact with the outside world and surviving on hunting and gathering. It is considered one of the world's most endangered tribes and are termed uncontacted tribes.It is easy to see what has happened, as huge swathes of land are, day by day, being swallowed up by deforestation, attacked by hunters, cleared by cattle farmers and affected by fires and climate, and threatening an age-old way of life.Government workers met with a group of them on Monday and provided them with yams.This occurred in Brazil's northeast state, Maranhao, in the fast-depleting Arariboia Indigenous Territory, near the hamlet of Tawari on the edge of the Amazon jungle, says human rights group Survival International.