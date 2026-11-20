11:59

Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has earned over Rs 1500 crore at the global box office.



The film released on November 5 and is the first installment of the two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient epic Ramayana. It features Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.



The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.



According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 1,547.15 crore at the global box office. The domestic box office collection of the film stands at Rs 1,032.15 crore gross.



The story follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil. The music of the film has been composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team.



It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.



Actors Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, among others, round off the cast of the film.