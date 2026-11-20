16:41

The Congress substantially extended its lead over the ruling BJP in Rajasthan's Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections on Friday, winning 2,990 and 143 seats, respectively, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).



The BJP has won 1,795 of the 6,050 Panchayat Samiti seats for which results have been declared so far and 83 of the 239 Zila Parishad seats for which counting has been completed.



The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has won 438 Panchayat Samiti seats, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) 215, CPI(M) 50, BSP 44, AAP two and Independents have secured 516 seats.



In the Zila Parishad elections, Independents have won five seats, RLP four, CPI(M) three and BSP one.



Among the prominent BJP candidates who were defeated in the Panchayat Samiti elections were Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra's wife Shanti Devi and son Ajay Singh. Shanti Devi and Ajay Singh contested from wards 17 and 20, respectively, in Sikar.



Kharra's other son, Durga Singh, who contested as an Independent from ward 19, also lost.



In Churu, senior BJP leader and former minister Rajendra Rathore's son Parakram Singh Rathore and daughter-in-law Kanika Singh won the Zila Parishad elections.



Parakram Singh won from ward 39 by a margin of 17,861 votes, while his wife Kanika Singh secured victory from ward 23 by 2,384 votes.



Counting of votes is underway for 7,543 Panchayat Samiti seats and 1,275 Zila Parishad seats in 37 of the state's 41 districts.



In the remaining four districts of Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar, counting has been deferred to December 17 as the five-year terms of the existing Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis expire next month.



According to the SEC, 4,069 candidates were in the fray for 1,275 Zila Parishad wards and 25,108 candidates contested elections to 7,543 Panchayat Samiti wards across 419 Panchayat Samitis in 37 districts.



Across all 41 districts, the elections covered 1,403 Zila Parishad wards and 8,245 Panchayat Samiti wards in 457 Panchayat Samitis.