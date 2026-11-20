17:12

Jailed Punjab MP and radical preacher Amritpal Singh/ANI Photo

Jailed Punjab MP and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was on Friday flown to New Delhi from Assam's Dibrugarh town under tight security on court-granted parole to attend his grandmother's cremation at his native village in the northern state.



A team of Punjab police, led by a deputy commissioner-level officer, took custody of Singh, who has been incarcerated in Dibrugarh since 2023 in connection with a police station attack case, to facilitate his visit as per a court order.



The 'Waris Punjab de' chief's lawyer, Jasbir Kaur, told reporters here that Singh will be brought back to the Dibrugarh central jail on Sunday.



"He has been taken to Delhi today under tight security. He is scheduled to travel to Punjab tomorrow to attend his grandmother's cremation. As per the arrangements, he will be brought back to Dibrugarh Central Jail on November 22," Kaur said.



She said the family had been waiting for Singh to participate in the final rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, who had passed away on November 8 at the age of 84.



Singh was transported to Dibrugarh airport, located around 15 km from the jail, in a seven-vehicle convoy, from where he was flown out to the national capital.



His parole is being implemented following a fresh order issued by a Punjab court on November 17, after an earlier arrangement for a November 14 visit could not be implemented due to logistical difficulties, including the unavailability of suitable flights and transportation facilities between Dibrugarh and Amritsar.