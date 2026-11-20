11:35

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The police on Friday searched the residence of former DMK Minister P Moorthy in Madurai in connection with two cases of alleged illegal quarrying that reportedly caused a loss of Rs 5.39 crore to the state exchequer.



According to police, the Madurai District Central Crime Branch (DCB) registered two cases based on a report submitted by the revenue divisional officer (RDO).



The report followed an inspection by the department of geology and mining into quarrying activities at Chathiravellalapatti in Vadipatti taluk of Madurai district.



The inspection revealed that a quarry lessee had allegedly excavated excessive quantities of gravel illegally from unauthorised land. The RDO's report estimated the financial loss to the government at Rs 2.32 crore and Rs 3.07 crore in the two instances, totalling Rs 5.39 crore.



Following the registration of the cases, a police team led by Madurai district deputy superintendent of police (DSP) R Ponnarasu launched searches at Moorthy's residence on Roja Street in Ezhil Nagar, Iyer Bungalow.



The police said the searches were being carried out after informing the Judicial Magistrate No. 1 to verify whether documents or materials linked to the alleged illegal quarrying were kept at the premises. Further investigation is underway.