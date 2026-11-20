23:40

Indian national Nikhil Gupta was sentenced to 235 months in jail by a US court on Friday for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh extremist on American soil.



Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.



Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York announced 235 months prison term to Gupta after an almost 80-minute hearing.



The judge did not impose any sentence of supervised release on Gupta, saying he will be put in deportation and removal proceedings once he completes the prison term.



Gupta, wearing a tan prison suit, was escorted into the courtroom by marshals. He scanned the room as he entered and sat flanked by his lawyers.



Gupta invoked the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King and said he had hoped to live by the ideals of these leaders.



Gupta apologised for his actions in a brief 6-minute statement that he delivered in English in court.