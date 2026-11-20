10:37

The BJP on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being "obsessed with Pakistan", alleging that he "idolises Pakistan as a role model" during his foreign policy outreach on international platforms.



In a series of posts on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy!"



"Yet again he idolizes Pakistan as a role model for him in foreign policy outreach!" he said.



Bhandari alleged that Gandhi's "love for Pakistan" had made him overlook India's diplomatic efforts, including its peace initiatives in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



"His love for Pakistan has made him forget that it is India which Russia and Ukraine both acknowledged for its peace efforts and Iran waived of any Hormuz restrictions," he said.



"Rahul Gandhi's love for terror state Pakistan made UPA compromise India's sovereignty at Sharmal Shekh and not attack Pakistan post 26/11 terror attack!" Bhandari said.



Interacting with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, Gandhi said India always had a sophisticated understanding of geopolitics, but has become a side player in global affairs, as he cited the role Pakistan played in negotiating peace between the US and Iran.



"India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player," Gandhi said.



In another post, the BJP spokesperson shared a photograph and claimed that Rasheed Ahmed of the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) was present at Gandhi's event in the US.



"Rasheed Ahmed of Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) at Rahul Gandhi's US event. IAMC has links to Pakistan's terror group Jamaat-e-Islami and Muslim Brotherhood!" he alleged.



"When people campaigning against India on foreign soil become part of Rahul Gandhi's political company, is it not evident: Rahul Gandhi is on side of India's enemies! In his earlier visit he has met Ilhan Omar Pro Pak propagandist," Bhandari claimed.



Gandhi was on a two-day visit to the US during which he interacted with the students of Columbia University in New York on Tuesday and the University of Chicago on Wednesday.