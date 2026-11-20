23:58

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Friday expressed solidarity with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the demise of his mother, describing it as a "big shock" and asking "what wealth can one have greater than their mother".



Speaking to reporters here on Friday evening, Khan said, "It is a big shock. May Allah grant him patience. It is a big loss to bear. What wealth can anyone have greater than their mother?"



Khan was released from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail on November 18 after the Allahabad high court granted him interim bail in a money-laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.



He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 31, shortly after his release from Rampur jail in another case, and subsequently sent to judicial custody.



His legal troubles have included cases related to alleged land grabbing, cheating, criminal trespass, vandalism, hate speech and intimidation. More than 80 cases were registered against him after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.



Adityanath's mother Savitri Devi, 91, died on Friday morning at her ancestral home in Panchur village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district after a prolonged illness.