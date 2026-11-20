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Rohingya refugees are reflected in rain water along an embankment next to paddy fields after fleeing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority during a military crackdown in 2017, bringing relief to lakhs of survivors who have waited for nearly a decade for justice.The mass killings and rape was not ethnic cleansing but amounted to genocide, the ICJ ruled.More than 10,000 Rohingya were killed and 700,000 took shelter as refugees in Bangladesh during the 2017 violence.The case was brought to the ICJ by Gambia, a tiny west African country, on behalf of the Rohingya. The ICJ ordered Myanmar to pay for reparations and stop violations of the genocide convention.While the Rohingya refugees welcomed the ruling and said justice was delivered, they expressed doubt over returning to their villages in Myanmar as they were completely destroyed during the 2017 military crackdown.Rohingya leaders said governments around the world must act to protect the community and ensure its rights and security.