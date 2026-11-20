11:27

Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo

The Maharashtra government on Thursday reviewed a proposed 31-km integrated road tunnel network to connect Mumbai's eastern and western express highways, the airport and key business districts, in a major infrastructure push aimed at easing traffic congestion in the metropolis.



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) made presentation of the integrated road tunnel system, named 'Patal Lok', to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a meeting held at his official residence, Varsha.



The proposed tunnel network will connect the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the bullet train station in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Dharavi, BKC, Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Western Express Highway and the Eastern Express Highway through entry and exit routes.



The project envisages a route length of around 31 km in one direction and is expected to provide direct connectivity between the eastern and western parts of the city, besides improving access to BKC and the airport.



The MMRDA also presented a revised alignment for the Bhayandar/Uttan-Virar corridor, which is part of the proposed Mumbai-Vadhavan expressway connectivity.



The sea bridge project connecting Bhayandar/Uttan with Virar had received approval earlier. Two alternative alignments for the route were discussed at Thursday's meeting.



The proposed projects are expected to strengthen connectivity with the planned ring road network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and reduce travel time.