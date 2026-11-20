15:21

The Nitish Setu. Pic: ANI Photo





This would be the prime minister's first visit to the eastern state since May, when he had attended a function marking the expansion of the cabinet headed by Samrat Choudhary, the first BJP leader to lead a government in Bihar.





The 9.76-km-long six-lane bridge, which connects Bidupur block in Vaishali to Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna, has been named 'Nitish Setu', in honour of the former chief minister, on whose watch the project was conceived, and came close to completion.





Kumar, who heads the JD-U and gave up the chief minister's post in April after a nearly two-decade-long tenure, had commissioned the project in 2012, though work began only in 2015, a year after the NDA government at the Centre helped the state borrow money from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which has lent a total sum of Rs 3.472.15 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday to inaugurate a Rs 5,500-crore bridge, named after former chief minister Nitish Kumar, over the Ganga, officials said.