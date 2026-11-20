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IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary meets former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna on Friday, November 20, 2026. Photograph: @samrat4bjp X/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar on Saturday.



To inaugurate a new bridge in Vaishali district.



Which will be named after Janata Dal-United and former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.



The six lane 9.76 km long bridge over the Ganga connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district to Bidupur in Vaishali district via Raghopur Diara.



'The Nitish Setu will make travel between North and South Bihar smoother and faster, offering significant benefits to the people of Patna, Vaishali, and the surrounding regions,' Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary told reporters last week.



The event will mark the current National Democratic Alliance government's first year in power.



'Just as historic structures named after towering figures such as Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayanji (JP Setu) and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji (Atal Path) have become symbols of the State's identity and pride, 'Nitish Setu' will now add a new chapter to this glorious tradition,' JD-U Working President Sanjay Jha tweeted.



'This decision by Chief Minister Samrat Choudharyji symbolises the immense affection, respect, and gratitude that the people of Bihar have for Nitish Kumarji. Our deepest thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, on behalf of all the people of Bihar, for dedicating this historic gift to Bihar's journey of development on November 21.'



-- REDIFF NEWS