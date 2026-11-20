12:04

Pic: @kcvenugopalmp/X/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Jatayu Earth Centre in Keralam, which has gained wider attention for its iconic Jatayu sculpture following the release of the Bollywood film Ramayana.



An indication of the proposed visit was given by Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi, who said Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would visit the site in Kollam district first, followed by the prime minister.



Speaking about the proposed visit, Gopi said Shekhawat had held a meeting with Jatayu Earth Centre creator Rajiv Anchal two days ago and expressed interest in showcasing Jatayu at the Delhi Biennale. The proposal had also been brought to the Prime Minister's attention, he said.



"I understand that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be visiting Jatayupara. He has expressed his desire to have Jatayu's presence at the Delhi Biennale, and the matter has also been brought to the attention of the Prime Minister," Gopi told reporters.



The Jatayu sculpture at Chadayamangalam has emerged as a major tourist attraction, with the film's depiction of the mythical bird's battle with Ravana drawing wider attention to the site.



The sculpture, shaped like a fallen vulture atop a hill, depicts the aftermath of Jatayu's battle with Ravana, who abducted Sita.



According to the epic, Jatayu tried to rescue Sita but was defeated by Ravana, who cut off his wings.



The Jatayu Earth's Centre project was sanctioned in 2004. Also known as Jatayu Nature Park, it is an eco-tourism project conceptualised, designed and developed by filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal.