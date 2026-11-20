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Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks after inaugurating the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi on Friday./ANI on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said cultural and civilisational cooperation will strengthen relations among various countries and twenty-first-century technology has created new possibilities for cultural connectivity.



Inaugurating the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, Modi also said that thousands of years of priceless heritage is preserved in the museums, libraries and archives of India, and with the help of technology, this heritage can be passed on to the new generation.



"In recent years, the SCO has significantly increased cooperation in security, economy and connectivity. In such a scenario, cultural and civilisational cooperation will further strengthen relations among various countries.



"I am confident that new ideas will emerge from this forum, new opportunities for cultural cooperation will be created and our shared civilisational experiences will play a crucial role in uniting the world," he said.



The prime minister said empires have certainly changed the maps of the world, but civilisational dialogues have changed the world's ideas and enriched them.



"Therefore, the SCO Civilisational Summit is not merely a ceremonial platform but it can become a platform to give direction to the world," he said.