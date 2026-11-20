14:05

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The court is likely to hear the matter on November 25.



Of the 23 accused in the hospital violence case, Rohit Gavit and 10 others are in judicial custody, said special public prosecutor Sudhir Gupta.



A group of people, including the legislator's son, had assaulted the staff at a private hospital in Palghar on the intervening night of September 5-6, alleging that it was charging exorbitant fees for treating a few injured 'Govindas' who had participated in the Dahi Handi celebrations.



They also allegedly vandalised the property, threatened the doctors, assaulted staff

members and forcibly took away one of the injured persons from the ICU.



Gupta said a charge sheet has already been filed and the prosecution has requested the court to frame charges. "The court will take up all the matters together

on November 25," he said.



Earlier, a Palghar court had rejected bail pleas filed by Rohit Gavit and several other

accused.

Rohit Gavit, son of Palghar Shiv Sena MLA Rajendra Gavit, has approached a local court seeking discharge in a hospital attack case, a government lawyer said on Friday.