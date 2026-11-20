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Four pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from them, the police said. A police team reached the location before the suspects could carry out the attack and nabbed the three.

The police have arrested two armed suspects and apprehended a minor for allegedly plotting an attack on a social media influencer in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, officials said on Friday.The accused, linked to the Rashid Cablewala gang network, were planning to open fire at the influencer, the police officials said.According to the police, the influencer had received an extortion call from Rashid around 10 days ago, following which a case was registered.The trio, allegedly acting on Rashid's instructions, reached Delhi on November 18 and recorded a video threatening the influencer, the police said.Videos have also surfaced in which the suspects can purportedly be seen threatening the social media influencer.The three accused were spotted around 5 am on November 19.