22:01





The city police then launched an investigation into the alleged abduction.



According to posts circulating online, the woman was in a relationship with a man from the Hindu community, while she belongs to the Muslim community.

A woman student who was allegedly abducted from a private medical college in Mangaluru, in an incident captured in a video that went viral, has been rescued from a relative's house in Keralam, the police said on Friday.Her statement has been recorded, and she has expressed unwillingness to return to her family, they said.She will undergo a medical examination, after which she will be shifted under police protection either to a place of her choice or to a Sakhi/Santvana Kendra (women's counselling and support centre), depending on her preference, officials said.The incident came to light on Thursday evening, when a video purportedly showing several people, suspected to be her family members, forcibly taking her away went viral on social media.