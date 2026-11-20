A woman student who was allegedly abducted from a private medical college in Mangaluru, in an incident captured in a video that went viral, has been rescued from a relative's house in Keralam, the police said on Friday.
Her statement has been recorded, and she has expressed unwillingness to return to her family, they said.
She will undergo a medical examination, after which she will be shifted under police protection either to a place of her choice or to a Sakhi/Santvana Kendra (women's counselling and support centre), depending on her preference, officials said.
The incident came to light on Thursday evening, when a video purportedly showing several people, suspected to be her family members, forcibly taking her away went viral on social media.
The city police then launched an investigation into the alleged abduction.
According to posts circulating online, the woman was in a relationship with a man from the Hindu community, while she belongs to the Muslim community.