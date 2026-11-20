12:33

A man wanted by Maharashtra Police in cases of alleged sexual exploitation of women was deported from the UAE on Friday in an operation coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, officials said.



The fugitive, Mohd Mazin, had an Interpol Red Notice against him. He was wanted in connection with a case in which he allegedly lured the victim with a false promise of marriage, established physical relations with her and subjected her to physical, mental and financial exploitation, including dishonestly receiving Rs 18 lakh from her, CBI spokesperson Beena Yadav said in a statement.



"The chargesheet has already been filed before the competent court. Investigation further revealed that he had similarly exploited 13 other women on the pretext of marriage, obtained money from them and recorded videos of intimate acts. The accused subsequently absconded abroad," Yadav said.



The CBI got a Red Notice published against Mazin through Interpol on the request of Maharashtra Police.



"The subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities. Following due legal process, the UAE authorities granted deportation of the subject to India. The escort team of Maharashtra Police visited the UAE, where the subject was handed over to



them. The escort team from India, along with the subject, arrived at the Cochin International Airport on Friday," the spokesperson said.



The agency has successfully secured return of 74 fugitives during 2026 so far using Interpol channels.