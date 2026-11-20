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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com



Of the total suicides, Maharashtra accounted for 13%, Tamil Nadu 11.7%, and Madhya Pradesh 9.1%.



The national average suicide rate was 12.2 per lakh population; Kerala's was 30.2 per lakh, reports onmanorama.com.



Topping the list of causes behind suicides was family problems, which accounted for 33.5% of the cases. Marriage-related issues accounted for 5%, and love affairs 4.6%.



More females under 18 years than males died by suicide (6023 vs 5151 cases).



However, between the ages of 18 and 45, more men than women died by suicide.



By occupation, daily wage earners topped the suicide list, followed by self-employed and professionals/salaried employees.



Hanging was the most common form of suicide, accounting for 62.3% of the cases, followed by poisoning (24.5%).



More unmarried and married men died by suicide than women. Similarly, more male divorcees and separatees died by suicide than women.





-- REDIFF NEWS

The NCRB report on suicides in India in 2024 throws up some interesting numbers.Of the 1.7 lakh suicides reported that year, 73.5% were men.