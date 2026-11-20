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Baramati airport where a plane crashed. Photograph used for representational purpose only; Photograph: ANI Photo





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 64.53 crore to upgrade Baramati airport to enable aircraft to land in poor visibility conditions and at night, almost 10 months after former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash there.The funds would be used to improve firefighting facilities, repair the runway, improve water drainage systems, install navigation system, lighting and air traffic control tower and other necessary facilities to enable aircraft operations under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR).NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule welcomed the decision saying it was "better late than never". She said she wished the money had been released earlier, as Ajit Pawar might still have been alive.The government passed a resolution allowing annual expenditure of Rs 68.88 lakh for the functioning of the airport and its employees.Ajit Pawar and four others died when the Learjet 45 they were travelling in crashed near Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28.