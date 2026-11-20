16:40

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Anil Kapoor, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @anilskapoor/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Anil wrote, 'When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we'd known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth.'



'We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon's time. From the lessons of history, to the future of our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange.



In February this year, Anil had met Macron on his visit to India and had then posted, 'Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte, exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France.'



Anil turns 70 on December 24; three days earlier, on December 21, Macron turns 49.





--REDIFF MOVIES

French Presidentwelcomedon his visit to Paris.