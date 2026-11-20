16:46

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A landslide in Bailadila hills range in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district caused a National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) mining waste dump to collapse and debris to flow downhill, though no loss of life or property was reported in the incident, officials said on Friday.



The landslide, which occurred on the night of November 18, affected the waste dump and the road connecting Loha village with Kirandul, said a statement by NMDC, a central public sector undertaking.



NMDC, which operates iron ore mines in Bailadila hills in Kirandul and Bacheli areas of Dantewada in the state's Bastar region, said the debris travelled through a stream for around 2-3 km before settling on level ground.



"The Dantewada collector, the divisional forest officer and senior NMDC officials visited the site on Thursday to assess the situation. A team of experts will visit the site to ascertain the cause of the landslide and submit a detailed report," the statement said.