13:17

Pic: ANI Photo

Six people were arrested in a joint operation by the NCB and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) against a trans-national drug trafficking network allegedly involved in the illegal supply of psychotropic substances and opioid medicines to consumers across America, a statement said on Friday.



The statement issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said the federal agency raided locations in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow between November 4 and 13.



Six arrests were made as a result of these searches. The action resulted from shared intelligence inputs between the NCB and the DEA, it said.



The investigation found that the network was allegedly supplying psychotropic substances and opioid/NRx medicines to consumers across the United States.



Records and digital evidence examined so far indicate the network handled close to 3,000 parcels containing nearly 5 lakh tablets between June 2022 and November 2026, across the United States, the statement said.