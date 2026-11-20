11:47

IMAGE: Jensen Huang, former CEO of Nvidia. Photograph: Rick Wilking/Reuters



And shed those yawn-yawn black leather jackets.



The Taiwan-born tech innovator is being given fashion advice by PETA US.



It was not just advice, they went one step further and sent him clothes too -- ie a vegan olive leather upgrade.



They said he was 'overdue for a more current, creative, cruelty-free reboot'.



PETA US President Tracy Reiman wrote Jensen a personal letter, no less:



'There's nothing forward-thinking about wearing the skin of a slaughtered animal now that Caveman days are far behind us, the '60s are long gone, and cutting-edge options are yours for the taking'.



She added, cuttingly, 'Tech doesn't move forward by clinging to outdated systems, and neither does fashion, so an olive-based vegan leather jacket seems the perfect fit. PETA is calling on everyone to embrace vegan leathers made from cactus, cork, apples, and other plant materials and leave animals out of their wardrobes'.





Will he don the PETA-gifted jacket? Wait and watch, folks!





-- REDIFF NEWS









It is being suggested that former Nvidia cofounder Jensen Huang, apart from a job, needs to find a new wardrobe too.