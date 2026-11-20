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Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi with his UAE counterpart Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar; Photograph: Pralhad Joshi/X





-- REDIFF NEWS

Following the start of operations at IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi operations in 2024 and IIM Ahmedabad opening its Dubai campus last year, plans are under way to set up permanent IIT and IIM campuses in the Gulf country.Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi met his UAE counterpart Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar in Dubai on Friday to discuss expanding India's higher education presence there, including setting up permanent campuses of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad.Apart from discussing joint and dual-degree courses and programmes between universities in both countries, the two ministers also discussed the India-UAE Education MoU, student and faculty exchanges and the use of DigiLocker to verify educational documents.India and the UAE would also explore setting up a Joint Skill Centre to provide industry-related training and improve job opportunities for young people. Joshi highlighted cooperation in research, innovation and entrepreneurship through India's Atal Incubation Centres and Atal Tinkering Labs.