12:41

Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday questioned cricketer Mohammed Siraj's omission from the India side in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand, alleging "discrimination" against him.



Masood said that the fast bowler was not picked in the playing XI despite good performances in the past.



"It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj ', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," the Congress leader said.



Siraj's exclusion from the team was also heavily criticised by former cricketers.



Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, under whom Siraj made his debut in Tests, questioned the Team Indian management over Siraj's exclusion.



"Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something," Shastri added.



During the broadcast, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, had also questioned Siraj's omission, emphasising that the hearty pacer had "never let India down" and his rhythm was good.



Former Indian captain and Telangana Minister, Mohammed Azharuddin, also lashed out at the management for not having Siraj, pointing out how in the absence of Bumrah, he had shown his "commitment, ability and fighting spirit" and "deserved better consideration".



"Disappointed to see Mohammed Siraj missing from the India squad. His performances, especially when Team India needed him in Bumrah's absence, have shown his commitment, ability and fighting spirit. He has consistently stepped up and delivered for the country. While I wish Kamboj the very best, I believe Siraj deserved better consideration. I hope this decision is explained to him with the clarity and respect he deserves," he said on X.



The omission also raised eyebrows as Siraj has been India's highest wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship cycle with 43 wickets in 11 games, with an average of 26.81 and a strike rate of 45.69.