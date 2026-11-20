10:10

The Bombay High Court has described the over 300 fire incidents in Mumbai during Diwali and the increase in noise and air pollution as alarming, and considered expanding the ban on bursting firecrackers.



A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale on Thursday said it would permit only community bursting of firecrackers on permissible grounds if people continue to remain insensitive and lack civic sense.



"This would be the only solution to release the city from toxicity. We are struggling with the pollution... There is also vehicular and industrial pollution. We need to make the city more livable. Health of others is our main consideration," the court said.



The bench had passed several orders since August prohibiting the bursting of firecrackers on public roads.



Looking at the incidents of fire during Diwali, it appears that people have decided they will not change their minds, the court said.



"We will have to pass some drastic orders in the larger interest of lakhs of citizens in the city. There was tremendous noise pollution till 3 am. We will have to nip it in the bud, and the only way is to ban all firecrackers in the city," it added.



There cannot be celebrations that damage humans and property like this, the court said after being informed that over 300 fire incidents were reported in Mumbai during Diwali.



"Toxicity was the highest during Diwali. What happens to old citizens? Nothing has improved. Fundamental rights of others are violated," the court said.



The court posted the matter for further hearing and orders on December 7.