19:28

The Kerala high court on Friday allowed the district-level Mayilpeeli Young Scholar examination to be held, but restrained the organisers from publishing its results.



The court passed the interim order on a petition filed by the general secretary of the National Teachers' Union (NTU), challenging the government's decision to withdraw permission for the examination.



The court said the permission could not have been withdrawn without issuing notice to the organisers, as doing so would violate the principles of natural justice.



However, the court made it clear that the results of the competition should not be published and that no further examinations should be conducted.



The government had withdrawn permission for the Young Scholar Exam 2026 last week following criticism over the alleged involvement of a right-wing organisation.



The examination, organised by the NTU in association with 'Mayilpeeli' magazine, was intended for students from upper primary to higher secondary classes.