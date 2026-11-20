09:07

The Kerala high court has said employees of Guruvayur temple must treat devotees with respect and maintain the highest standards of civility, while cautioning that crowd management at the temple requires a balance between the interests of devotees and the need to keep queues moving.



A bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Basant Balaji made the observations while closing two suo motu proceedings initiated based on complaints by devotees alleging harassment, discrimination, misconduct and threats by temple staff.



"Every devotee visiting the temple is required to be cared for and treated with the utmost degree of decorum and respect," the court said in its judgment dated November 13.



The court said temple employees at every level must act with "the highest degree of equanimity" and should not lose their temper or show anger towards devotees.



At the same time, the bench noted the difficulties of crowd management at a temple like Guruvayur, where devotees seek to spend as much time as possible in front of the deity while hundreds of others wait for darshan.



"It certainly requires, therefore, a fine balance between the rival interests; but whatever be the reason or provocation, an altercation or bad behaviour on the part of any employee cannot be countenanced," it said.



The court was hearing two complaints alleging harassment of devotees, including specific incidents involving the complainants. It noted that the allegations were largely general, though some specific instances were also mentioned.



During the proceedings, the Guruvayur Devaswom Board's standing counsel told the court that the board would ensure full compliance with its observations.



He also pointed out that there had been instances in the past when devotees provoked staff, including one incident that led to a stabbing.



The court said the responsibility to maintain civility was mutual, warning that poorly handled heated situations could spiral out of control and affect the sanctified atmosphere of the temple.



The court said, since the counsel "undertakes that our observations above will be fully implemented by the Devaswom Board, we deem no further directions necessary in these DBPs (suo motu matter), and they are consequently closed."