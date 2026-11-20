18:22





The white metal settled at Rs 1.62 lakh per kg in the preceding session.



The selloff was not confined to domestic markets, with both precious metals facing sustained pressure in overseas trade.



In global markets, spot gold declined $38.99, or 1.08 percent, to $3,586.32 per ounce, while silver fell nearly 1 percent to $42.62 an ounce, extending their losses as investors continued to unwind positions.

The relentless sell-off in precious metals showed no signs of easing on Friday, with gold prices falling by Rs 5,200 to Rs 1,29,300 per 10 grams in the national capital, as persistent selling in global markets battered investor sentiment.Declining for the ninth straight session, the yellow metal of 99.9 percent purity depreciated by Rs 5,200 to Rs 1,29,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Thursday's close of Rs 1,34,500 per 10 grams, according to local traders.Silver offered no cushion against the slide, with prices sinking to Rs 1.58 lakh per kg, down Rs 4,000.