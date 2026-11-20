12:02

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff





We can't recall promos for any of her husband's movies ever playing there. Nor do we remember any billboards for Shah Rukh Khan's films being propped up there.





Which is why we found the promo for King playing in a loop and the two huge Shah Rukh billboards outside Gauri's classy showroom very unusual.





Is this because King features Suhana Khan, Gauri and SRK's only daughter, in her first feature film (The Archies was on OTT)?





Suhana doesn't feature either on the billboards or in the promo though -- it is her dad all the way.





Whatever, but we loved this captivating image captured by our very own Hitesh Harisinghani.

owns a showroom on Juhu Tara Road in northwest Mumbai.