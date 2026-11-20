11:05

Former Indian athlete Padmini Thomas on Friday announced her decision to quit the BJP, alleging that the party has failed to fulfil the promises made to her.



Thomas, currently the vice-president of the BJP's state Minority Morcha, said she would submit her resignation to party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday itself.



She also announced that she would return to the Congress, describing it as her "family."



Thomas, who recently unsuccessfully contested the local body elections, said she had joined the BJP hoping to contribute to sports or politics but had been unable to do either during her two-year association with the party.



"I will submit my resignation today itself. When I joined the BJP, I expected that I could do something in sports or politics. But I could do nothing in these two years," she told reporters here.



She said she had not joined the BJP on the basis of any specific promise but was given several assurances by the leadership after becoming part of the party.



Thomas alleged that the party had promised her an Assembly seat or a prominent position in the sports sector, but neither materialised.



She also said that her current position as Minority Morcha vice-president offered her no scope to contribute.



The announcement came a day after Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart K Karunakaran, quit the BJP and announced her return to the Congress.