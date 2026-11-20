20:19

India's forex reserves dropped $14.205 billion to $705.342 billion in the week ended November 13, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.



In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped $2.49 billion to $719.547 billion.



The reserves had touched an all-time high of $785.706 billion during the week ended September 4, driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record $133 billion, but had been on the decline ever since.



During the week ended November 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, decreased $7.897 billion to $583.452 billion, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.