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Photograph: Kind courtesy Rimi Tomy/Instagram





Rimi and Libin got married on November 14, 2026 at Mar Thoma church in Dombivli, central Mumbai. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends of the couple.





-REDIFF MOVIES

Malayalam singer Rimi Tomy who recently got married to her trainer boyfriend Libin Mathew has shared a video from their honeymoon in Kazakhstan.'From wedding bells to mountain trails our first adventure as Mr & Mrs!" Rimi wrote on Instagram.'Two hearts, one journey, countless destinations! Our first getaway after forever began! Kazakhstan, you are magical!' the couple captioned their video.