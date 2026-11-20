Lieutenant General Ashok Joshi epitomised that small segment of intellectuals in uniform, that is the hallmark of the Indian Army.





In the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan he was active in the Rajouri Poonch area, one of the most hotly contested prize in both conflicts.



He was our military advisor in Washington, DC during the Reagan era when relations were tense but on the mend after the 1971 war. He carried out an important dialogue with Professor Stephen Cohen, then at the state department, during that period.





On retirement from the army as director General Military Training in 1994 he devoted all his time to research and was the first Chhatrapati Shivaji Fellow at the University of Pune, the work on restructuring of national security was the outcome.





He was part of our think-tank Inpad (Initiative for Peace and disarmament) in Pune and contributed many research papers on national security.



Post retirement he had taken to studying Sanskrit with a passion that would shame a younger person and at the end of the decade had mastered most of Indian philosophical texts like the Rigveda and Upanishads.



In his death the country has lost a soldier scholar of great erudition just when his sage advice was needed.



He was a dear friend and my evening walk partner for over 15 years, I will miss his insight into various issues, which we jointly wrote about in Rediff many times.



Farewell to a great Indian soldier scholar.



--Colonel ANIL A ATHALE (retd)

His seminal work 'Restructuring of National Security' is of relevance to this day. A more recent work, 'Absence of Strategic Thought in India' for the Joint Warfare School is of contemporary relevance as we face multiple security challenges in the 21st century.General Joshi was no 'armchair' strategist. As an officer of the Engineer Regiment he was the first to survey the location of an airfield at Nyoma in Ladakh way back in 1960. At that time there was no road over the Khardungla or Changla passes and the Shyok Valley was a 15 day march from Leh.